Eaton Vance Management Buys 141,487 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,513,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 141,487 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,338,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.21. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $162.30 and a twelve month high of $257.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.60.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

