Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $96.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.