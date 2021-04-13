Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 423,900 Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 423,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at $662,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

TEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of TEO opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

