Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,023 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.