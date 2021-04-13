DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

