DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €44.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.58 ($45.38).

DWS stock opened at €38.02 ($44.73) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.08. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €22.85 ($26.88) and a fifty-two week high of €38.44 ($45.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

