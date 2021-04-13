Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.78.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NAPA opened at $18.77 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.