Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.78.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.77 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

