Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $43.84 million and $2.47 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00272773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.15 or 0.00704648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,247.63 or 0.99621386 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.32 or 0.00962890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

