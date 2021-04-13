DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of DTF opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

