Dragon Coins (DRG) Tops One Day Volume of $750.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $750.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

