Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $337.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $228.30 and a one year high of $338.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

