Domani Wealth LLC Sells 931 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

