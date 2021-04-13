Doki Doki Finance One Day Volume Reaches $740,304.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for $302.04 or 0.00479987 BTC on exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $740,304.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,995 coins and its circulating supply is 49,667 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

