DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DocuSign by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 4.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.55.

DOCU stock opened at $213.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.92 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

