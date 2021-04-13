Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) Stock Position Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIBL opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.59.

