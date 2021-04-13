Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 72,823 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $84,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $40,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after acquiring an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avient by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after acquiring an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $21,440,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avient by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

