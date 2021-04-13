Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 58,418 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of Alarm.com worth $83,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,926 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

