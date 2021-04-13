Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 58,418 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of Alarm.com worth $83,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALRM stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,926 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
