Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Genuine Parts worth $87,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

