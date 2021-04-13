Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $88.45 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.86% of M/I Homes worth $88,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in M/I Homes by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

