Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,587 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.05% of Forward Air worth $85,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

