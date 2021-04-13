Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.49% of Air Transport Services Group worth $83,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,976,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 807,235 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,855 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,255,357. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

