Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 34,878 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $84,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 344,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

