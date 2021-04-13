Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Hits Market Cap of $14.63 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $14.63 million and $1.44 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.10 or 0.00367085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002108 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.