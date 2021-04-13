Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $98.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.85.

Shares of FANG opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after buying an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

