Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

FANG stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

