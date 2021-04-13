Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Buys 262 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 278 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,162 ($41.31) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,200 ($41.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £73.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,989.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,887.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGE shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,288.24 ($42.96).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

