Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 458.7% from the March 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of DTEGY opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
