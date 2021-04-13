Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ING Groep stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 127.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 56,853 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

