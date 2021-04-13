Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $54.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

RXN opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rexnord by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,194,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

