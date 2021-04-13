Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. 2,407,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

