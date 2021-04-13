Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $66.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of BX stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $22,008,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

