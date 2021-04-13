Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $164.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.