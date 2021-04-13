Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SEB Equities raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

WILLF traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 642. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.