Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 407,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

