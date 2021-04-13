DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,106 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after buying an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.