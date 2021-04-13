DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAR stock opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day moving average is $174.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $177.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

