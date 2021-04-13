DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,305,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 656,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 202,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $28,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,189,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,089,768 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADPT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

