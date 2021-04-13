DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after buying an additional 153,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after buying an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

