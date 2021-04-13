DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Premier were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Premier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

