DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

