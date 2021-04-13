DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 100,000 TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 88,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,465.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H acquired 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $5,354,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 558,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,365 over the last quarter.

TPGY stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.