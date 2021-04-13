DeGate Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and approximately $351,867.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00065330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00259648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.15 or 0.00673761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,513.34 or 0.99537838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.00918710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

