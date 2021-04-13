Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 7,672 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Territorial Bancorp worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBNK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

