Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 57,136 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 87.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,136 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in South State were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in South State by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in South State by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in South State by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,012.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

