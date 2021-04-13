Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 49,437 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,437 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PMBC opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.10 million, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

PMBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.