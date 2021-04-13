Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 21,002 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.22% of Lazydays worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Lazydays by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $222.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.68. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Lazydays Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.