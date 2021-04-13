Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 13,861 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

