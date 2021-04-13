Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,361 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 675,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of CTT opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $530.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

