Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.71 ($84.36).

DAI opened at €75.97 ($89.38) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.24. Daimler has a 52-week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52-week high of €76.85 ($90.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.10.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

